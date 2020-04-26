Jaejoong to return to Japan activities one month after COVID-19 April Fools controversy

10

Jaejoong will be resuming activities roughly one month after his COVID-19 April Fools prank controversy.


According to a recent update on his official Japan homepage, he will be appearing on the May 3 episode of NHK BS's 'Tamaki Koji Show.' A video previewing the episode can be seen on NHK's homepage.

Prior to this, Jaejoong made headlines when pretending he had contracted COVID-19 on April 1 KST as apart of an April Fools Day prank. He released the effect of his error, and an hour later, apologized, revealing it was a prank done in order to make fans aware of the virus's urgency. According to previous reports, it was assumed that Jaejoong's Japan activities would be cancelled because of this.

Newsha509 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

What do you mean "to return"?

He decided not appear on one radio program and one tv program but after that all his appearances in April were broadcasted or rebroadcasted as planned.

And Korean tv-show Travel Buddies was broadcasted on TV as planned.

Tabloid reporters just like to invent something for their "controversy" articles.

2

luckyStarLight0 pt 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Welcome back jaejoong, we missed you 😊

