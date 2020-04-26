Jaejoong to return to Japan activities one month after COVID-19 April Fools controversy

Jaejoong will be resuming activities roughly one month after his COVID-19 April Fools prank controversy.





According to a recent update on his official Japan homepage, he will be appearing on the May 3 episode of NHK BS's 'Tamaki Koji Show.' A video previewing the episode can be seen on NHK's homepage.



Prior to this, Jaejoong made headlines when pretending he had contracted COVID-19 on April 1 KST as apart of an April Fools Day prank. He released the effect of his error, and an hour later, apologized, revealing it was a prank done in order to make fans aware of the virus's urgency. According to previous reports, it was assumed that Jaejoong's Japan activities would be cancelled because of this.

