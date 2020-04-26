A Pink wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from H&D, CRAVITY, GOT7, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, H&D debuted with "Soul," MAMAMOO's Solar made her solo debut with "Spit It Out," GOT7 came back with "Not By The Moon," April came back with "LALALILALA," IMFACT returned with "Lie," Kanto made his comeback with "Favorite."

As for the winner, the nominees were MC the Max's "Bloom," A Pink's "Dumhdurum," and (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God." In the end, A Pink won with their single "Dumhdurum"!



Other performers were Kim Yeon Ja, cignature, MCND, Jin Min Ho, CRAVITY, and TOO.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: H&D

DEBUT: MAMAMOO's Solar

COMEBACK: GOT7

COMEBACK: April

CRAVITY

(G)I-DLE

A Pink