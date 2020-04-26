4

0

News
Posted by jennywill

Dongjun donates masks to Busan and Daegu

Dongjun donated masks to Daegu and Busan.

He became the model for the THIERS masks, and he decided to use all of the endorsement fees to buy masks and donate them to those in need in Busan and Daegu. Dongjun has already been noted for buying masks to hand them out to fans and the reporters at the airport, and he said, "I decided to donate because social distancing is something everyone needs to do until COVID19 ends. I donated to Daegu because they continuously need help, and to Busan because I grew up there."

What an amazing person!

