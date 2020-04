Highlight member Doojoon participated in his first photoshoot since finishing his military service.

The popular idol was seen rocking a stay-at-home boyfriend look, allowing fans to feel what a home-date would feel like with him. The photos, released by W Korea Magazine on April 28th, show Doojoon's natural charm as he lounges around in casual outfits.



Check out all the photos below! Are you happy that Doojoon is back?