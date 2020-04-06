Pepsi X Starship Entertainment drop teaser video for Zico and Kang Daniel's special project single

21

Zico and Kang Daniel are getting closer and closer to releasing another song together!

On April 6 KST, Starship Entertainment unveiled a short teaser video for their previously announced collaboration for the agency's Pepsi X Starship Project. The video shows clips of Zico's "Anysong" and Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" music videos, showcasing their individual star power side-by-side to raise anticipation for the project single. 

Meanwhile, the two previously worked together when Zico produced "Kangaroo" for Wanna One's '1÷x=1 (Undivided)' sub-unit Triple Position.

Check out the teaser above!

Kings

Kings

