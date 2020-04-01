Ham So Won criticized for her stingy behavior towards her family

Actress Ham So Won is yet again the center of controversy.

She appeared on the March 31st broadcast of show 'Flavor of Wife' where she was seen searching for a new house for her family. Ham So Won's mother-in-law was also present and seen talking to her husband on the phone. She said: "It's been a while since I've been in Korea. What do you think of getting our son a house abroad?" He approved and Ham So Won laughed and thanked him. The family was then seen touring homes and settled on a condo in Anyang, a city 13 miles south of Seoul. When the family learned that the place was 1 billion won (~808,000 USD), Ham So Won's mother-in-law immediately demanded to sign the contract.



Viewers expressed their disapproval of this scene, noting Ham So Won's former stingy spending habits and also how much she relies on her mother-in-law for financial matters but doesn't really take care of her mother-in-law in return.

Netizens wrote:

"There are no in-laws like this."

"How lucky to be in a family like that."

"Ham So Won spends no money on her family but she gets gifts like that in return?"

"It must be difficult to get such gifts and then spend nothing back on her family."

What do you think?