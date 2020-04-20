Ha Sung Woon reveals new album is 80% finished; waiting until social distancing is over for comeback

Ha Sung Woon is preparing for another comeback!



On April 20 KST, his agency revealed that he is roughly 80% finished recording new music for his comeback. They added that they are currently being careful regarding COVID-19 and waiting for social distancing to be finished, with intentions to coordinate the exact timing of the comeback in mid-May.





The agency also expressed that health comes first and that they hope Ha Sung Woon will be able to quickly meet with fans through a variety of album promotions, including fan meetings and signings.



Meanwhile, Ha Sung Woon has released a number of solo singles since the conclusion of his 'Produce 101' project group Wanna One, including "Don't Forget Me," "Blue," and "Bird."





Stay tuned for more news about this exciting debut!