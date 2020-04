GWSN revealed the tracklist for their upcoming 4th EP 'the Keys'.



The girls will release 4 new tracks in this album including the title track "BAZOOKA!". The fierce title of the title track definitely had fans intrigued. Check out the complete tracklist below.

Are you excited about GWSN's comeback? Stay tuned for 'the Keys' release on April 28 at 6 PM KST!