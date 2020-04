GWSN has confirmed its April comeback date!



On April 13 at midnight KST, the rookie girl group announced its comeback date through the group's various social media outlets. GWSN will be making a comeback on April 28 at 6 PM KST with their 4th ep 'the Keys'. The group, however, will promote as 6-members due to member Soso's health issues.



Stay tuned for more on GWSN's comeback, and get well soon, Soso!