Kim Chung Ha will be coming back soon!



The talented solo artist updated her official social media accounts on April 13 at midnight KST with a picture confirming her comeback date. Kim Chung Ha will be returning on April 27 at 6 PM KST with her new pre-release single #1. Fans are excited about her comeback, and they are also wondering if she will further release an album or a mini-album after the first pre-release single.





Stay tuned for more on Kim Chung Ha's comeback.