GFriend to launch reality show 'GFriend's Memoria'

AKP STAFF

GFriend will be launching their new reality program.

The girls dropped their poster featuring the new name 'GFriend's Memoria'. The show had originally been named 'GFriend's Memorial', but fans protested for obvious reasons. The name has now been changed to 'GFriend's Memoria', a much more unique name for the show that will feature the girls going on a trip together.

The show will air every 9PM KST on 'Weverse' on Fridays starting on the 17th, and at 9PM KST on 'V Live' and 'YouTube' on Saturdays starting on the 18th. 

