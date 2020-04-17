Cube Entertainment launches global fan platform 'U CUBE'

Cube Entertainment has launched a global fan platform, 'U CUBE'!

The official fan platform will provide international fans who previously had a difficult time accessing official Korea-focussed fan cafes by providing translation services for various announcements and content. In addition, global fans will be able to easily access request forms for public schedules, and so much more.

'U CUBE' is available for fans of global Cube Entertainment artists including Jo Kwon, BTOB, CLC, Pentagon, Lai Kuan Lin, Yu Seon Ho, and (G)I-DLE.

From now until May 22, 'U CUBE' will be running a beta version. Afterward, the platform will also launch as a mobile app. Access 'U CUBE' through the link below!

