Oh My Girl's Arin is a lovable school romance heroine in main poster for web drama 'Girl's World'

tvN D's anticipated web drama series 'Girl's World' has released a main poster plus a series of character posters!

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Girl's World' tells the story of four high school friends and their struggles, disappointments, and precious memories as they grow together, learning to become true friends for one another.



In the web drama's retro-themed main poster, the story's adorable heroine Oh My Girl's Arin compiles a 'Girl's World' in the form of a scrapbook page. The following character posters introduce viewers to the story's four female leads including Oh Na Ri (Arin), Lim Yoo Na (Hwang Bo Reum Byul), Lim Sun Ji (Kim Do Ah), and Seo Mi Rae (Han Chae Kyung).

Also starring Kwon Hyun Bin, Ryeo Woon, and more, tvN D studio's 'Girl's World' will air via 'V Live' and 'Naver TV' starting on April 22 at 7 PM KST, then every following Wednesdays and Fridays afterward!

