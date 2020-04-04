3

0

Variety
Posted by germainej

Jo Kwon, Wooyoung, P.O & Song Min Ho perform their hits on 'Knowing Brothers'

AKP STAFF

Jo Kwon, Wooyoung, P.O, and Song Min Ho performed their hits on 'Knowing Brothers'.

The April 4th episode of 'Knowing Brothers' featured the four idol stars, and fans were excited to see 2AM's Jo Kwon perform his old hits "Animal" and 2PM's Wooyoung with "Heartbeat" and "Again & Again". Fellow guests Block B's P.O and WINNER's Song Min Ho also represented the newer generation of idols with "Promise".

Check out the clips above and below! Did you remember these songs?

