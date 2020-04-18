Cosmic Girls update fans on what they've been up to during social distancing

Cosmic Girls updated fans on what they've been up to while they've been social distancing during the COVID-19 epidemic.



On the April 17th episode of 'Idol Radio', Cosmic Girls' Soobin and Exy featured as the DJs, while the other Cosmic Girls appeared as guests. Fans asked what the girl group did to celebrate their 4-year anniversary together, and Dayoung shared, "All the members were following social distancing, so we stayed home." SeolA joked, "I keep my distance from my members even at home," and Dayoung then commented, "A few days ago, I ran into SeolA at home, and she came out of her room with bone hangover soup. She even eats in her room."



Meanwhile, Eunseo revealed she took her Chinese proficiency test, saying, "I got a certificate for level 3 HSK. I've been preparing since last year, but I couldn't study properly because of promotions. Lately, I've been staying home and studying hard."



Exy also expressed, "Because of the social atmosphere, the day we meet is getting farther and farther away, but I hope you don't forget that we always think about our fans. It's going to be hard, but let's cheer up."