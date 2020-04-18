2

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances on April 18th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules", and Surple debuted with "Cry". As for comebacks, A Pink returned with "Dumhdurum".

As for the nominees, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, and MC the MAX were up for the win, but it was (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" that took the trophy. Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!

Other performers included Sung KukTOOHajinStella JangcignatureHynnMCNDA.C.EONEUSLee Chan WonYeong Tak, and (G)I-DLE.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: CRAVITY


==

DEBUT: Surple


==

COMEBACK: A Pink

===

Sung Kuk


==

TOO


==

Hajin


==

Stella Jang


==

cignature


==

Hynn


==

MCND


==

A.C.E


==

ONEUS


==

Lee Chan Won


==

Yeong Tak


==

(G)I-DLE


===

  1. (G)I-DLE
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
