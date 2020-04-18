(G)I-DLE win #1 + Performances on April 18th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, CRAVITY made their debut with "Break All the Rules", and Surple debuted with "Cry". As for comebacks, A Pink returned with "Dumhdurum".



As for the nominees, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, and MC the MAX were up for the win, but it was (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God" that took the trophy. Congratulations to (G)I-DLE!



Other performers included Sung Kuk, TOO, Hajin, Stella Jang, cignature, Hynn, MCND, A.C.E, ONEUS, Lee Chan Won, Yeong Tak, and (G)I-DLE.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







DEBUT: CRAVITY







DEBUT: Surple







COMEBACK: A Pink

Sung Kuk







TOO







Hajin







Stella Jang







cignature







Hynn







MCND







A.C.E







ONEUS







Lee Chan Won







Yeong Tak







(G)I-DLE







