Lee Min Ho shares his thoughts on starring in his first drama in 3 years

On April 16, the cast and crew of SBS's new Fri-Sat drama series 'The King: Eternal Monarch' attended the drama's online press conference, aired via 'Kakao TV'.

On this day, lead actor Lee Min Ho gave his thoughts returning with his first small-screen project in approximately 3 years. Lee Min Ho said, "I took a break for about 3 years, and it was a time for me to look back on myself a little. I've come to a point where I need to paint an image of myself as an actor in his thirties - a different image from me in my twenties. I thought that this is also an important time to show growth."

He continued, "I spent a lot of time monitoring my past work, also studying other good production, and overall thinking a lot about my future direction. When I finally stepped into the filming set after all of those worries and thoughts, it was not a strange place. It was a familiar place. I thought, 'This is where I belong'."

Finally, Lee Min Ho shared, "Since the drama begins airing tomorrow after this press conference, I can't help but feel nervous... But now that I've entered my thirties, I personally feel that I've found more leniency as the human 'Lee Min Ho'. I think I've found leniency to look at things whether it's work, people, or whatever, to focus on the most important aspects."





Lee Min Ho's new fantasy romance drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch' premieres this April 17 at 10 PM KST!

