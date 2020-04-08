Bolbbalgan4, Kikwang, GWSN, ALi, & more strongly deny chart manipulation accusations

On April 8, during a national parliament elections press conference, one representative of the People's Party of Korea accused one market agency of manipulating music chart rankings through illegal means.

During this accusation, the People's Party rep claimed that artists such as Go Seung Hyung, GWSN, BADKIZ, Bolbbalgan4, Song Haye, Young Tak, Yoyomi, Sohyang, ALi, and Highlight's Kikwang were involved in music chart manipulations, stating, "While looking into the matter of unfair music chart manipulations currently causing controversy online, we learned that an 'under-marketing' agency named 'Creativer' used illegal means to hack into other peoples' accounts, manipulating chart rankings."

Shortly after the accusations made headlines, representatives of artists including Bolbbalgan4, Highlight's Kikwang, Yoyomi, GWSN, Song Ha Ye, Young Tak, and more strongly denied the claims as false. A representative from Bolbbalgan4's label commented, "We have never manipulated chart rankings whatsoever. We have never heard of a company called 'Creativer'. We will be taking legal action against false rumors and defamation of character which go out of hand."

