'Yeo Ha Jin Instagram' account run by actress Moon Ga Young of 'Find Me In Your Memory' garners attention

An Instagram account belonging to the fictional character Yeo Ha Jin of MBC's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama 'Find Me In Your Memory' is garnering attention from fans, as more and more viewers are becoming engrossed in the romance!

The 'Yeo Ha Jin Instagram' is an account run by actress Moon Ga Young, who currently plays the female lead Yeo Ha Jin of MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory'. In the drama, Yeo Ha Jin is a rising star actress well-known for being an obnoxious Instagram addict.



Almost as soon as the Instagram account was publicized, fans of the drama series noticed that the 'Yeo Ha Jin Instagram' contained exactly the same posts made by Yeo Ha Jin in the drama. Now, the Instagram account also contains photos from Yeo Ha Jin's daily life, photos of her with her manager (actress Kim Seul Gi), and more, bringing fans joy even on days when the drama isn't airing!

Previously, IU and actress Kim Hye Soo also garnered attention for creating Instagram accounts for their drama characters - IU for 'Hotel Del Luna's Jang Man Wol and Kim Hye Soo for 'Hyena's Jung Geum Ja.



Are you keeping up with MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory' starring Moon Ga Young x Kim Dong Wook?