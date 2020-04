AOA Jimin's father has passed away from a heart attack.

FNC Entertainment made the announcement on April 3rd, stating: "Jimin's father passed away from a sudden heart attack. Jimin is currently keeping watch at his wake with her family."

The funeral will be held in Seongnam city at a hospital near Bundang neighborhood. Many fans have been expressing their concern for Jimin and offering condolences.

We send Jimin our best wishes in this time.