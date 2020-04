H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun) have revealed the teaser images for their debut mini album.



H&D's official debut was previously postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, and the duo dropped their pre-release track "Unfamiliar" this past week. Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyun are now preparing to release their debut mini album on April 8 KST.



As you can see below, the two seem stunned and injured after surviving a car crash.



Stay tuned for updates on H&D.