SinB takes you behind the scenes as photographer on GFriend's 'Crossroads' MV filming set

SinB acted as a photographer for GFriend on location for their "Crossroads" music video!



In the behind-the-scenes video above, SinB takes pride in taking photographs of her fellow members, directing their expressions and poses. After getting her photo taken, Umji expresses, "The photo came out so well," and the other GFriend members also tell her she has a talent.



Watch the behind-the-scenes video of photographer SinB above, and check out the "Crossroads" MV here if you missed it.