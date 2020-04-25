Actress Kim Go Eun writes message to fans on 8th anniversary since debut

Actress Kim Go Eun wrote to fans on her 8th anniversary since her official debut.



On April 25, Kim Go Eun thanked fans on Instagram, saying, "Thank you for giving me love the past 8 years. There were a lot of moments I laughed and cried, but I'm always thankful that I'm able to act now. I'll become an actor who improves. I hope that everyone has happy days in the future."



She also posted the photo of herself smiling brightly below, and fans responded, "You've worked hard until now. I'll cheer you on in the future as well," "Let's be together forever," "You're very beautiful," and more.



Kim Go Eun made her acting debut in the 2012 film 'Eungyo', and she's currently starring in the SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch'.



