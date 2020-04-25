1

A Pink get cute and funny in their special choreography video for 'Dumhdurum'

A Pink has dropped a special choreography video for "Dumhdurum"!

The girls put on funny masks and also were all assigned a mission to do. All of the girls had to do their part a certain way - Eunji had to do hers sexily, Namjoo had to do hers cutely, Hayoung had to do hers in a fashionable way, Na-Eun had do be a dancing machine, Chorong had to have a music show ending, and Bomi had to do put on Cyworld-type emotions.

Check it out above, especially on how Bomi pulls her mission off!

