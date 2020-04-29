In the spirit of May - Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month - 88rising has officially announced a special 3 hour livestream event, 'ASIA RISING FOREVER', that will take place on Wednesday, May 6!

Major notable Korean artists like CLC, Kang Daniel, Hyukoh and notable 88rising figures like Rich Brian, NIKI, and more are set to appear and perform intimate sets from their personal studios and bedrooms.

Despite being in quarantine for the last month and a half, Asian-centered collective, 88rising, has turned to the internet to announce their latest web-based endeavor, 'ASIA RISING FOREVER'. The livestream broadcast is set to feature an all-Asian lineup spanning over 20 acts from over 11 countries.

'ASIA RISING FOREVER' will begin at 9PM EST/6PM PST on May 6, 2020, and viewers can tune in virtually on 88rising's YouTube and Twitter pages.

In addition to intimate performances from these incredible artists, the event will also feature exclusive interviews with performers and surprise games!

'ASIA RISING GLOBAL' aims to fight the feelings of negativity, loneliness and hardship brought forward by the COVID-19 pandemic. The remote festival hopes to act as an antidote to global self-isolation. 'ASIA RISING GLOBA'L plans to make their livestream broadcast a successful celebration of Asian music and togetherness in the spirit of AAPI.

Tune into 'ASIA RISING FOREVER' on:

88rising’s Official YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/88rising

88rising’s Twitter page: https://twitter.com/88rising