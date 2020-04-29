GOT7 mesmerize with their princely elegance in 'Not By The Moon' performance video

GOT7 have dropped a mesmerizing performance video for their comeback title track "Not By The Moon", in celebration of the original "Not By The Moon" MV surpassing 30 million views on YouTube!

In the performance video, GOT7 enrapture fans with their princely elegance, utilizing a pure marble, royal court as their stage. Meanwhile, returned with the release of their 11th mini album 'Dye' this past April 20, recently taking home their 1st music show win on 'Show Champion'.

Marvel over GOT7's "Not By The Moon" performance video above!