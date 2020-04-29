The Boyz & Golden Child to try puzzle out one another's identities over the phone in 'Road To Kingdom' preview

Mnet's anticipated boy group competition program 'Road To Kingdom' premieres in a matter of hours, later this April 30 at 8 PM KST!

Ahead of 'Road To Kingdom's premiere, Mnet has released a preview clip featuring the contestants prior to their official, first recording of the competition. Each of the competing boy groups including Pentagon, Golden Child, ONF, The Boyz, VERIVERY, ONEUS, and TOO meet with the 'Road To Kingdom' staff before knowing exactly who they will be competing against; and here, the staff provide the boys with a chance to guess another competition team's identity with a phone call!

The preview clip above shows a portion of The Boyz's phone call with their fellow competitors Golden Child. Both groups decide on the strategy of mimicking a different voice during the call, with The Boyz's speaker being Sunwoo, and Golden Child's speaker being Jangjun. Watch above as Golden Child's Jangjun forces The Boyz's Sunwoo to sigh out of legit bafflement, answering all of Sunwoo's questions with nonsensical replies!