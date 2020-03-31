135

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 hours ago

Yulhee reveals her adorable baby twin girls on Instagram and on a live stream

Idol turned mother Yulhee treated fans with some footage of her adorable newly born twin daughters.

She held an Instagram live broadcast on March 31 where she introduced her twins to the public and answered questions regarding their growth. 

Yulhee stated: "The babies have double eyelids but since they have a lot of baby fat they're hidden right now. Given that they're twins, they both came out so strong and healthy. It's nice to hear the sounds of newborns in the house. I sleep around four hours these days. Five if longer."

Given that she has to take care of three children, including two infants, while her husband Minhwan is serving in the military definitely seems like a difficult task but Yulhee is making the most of it, saying she will be opening a Youtube channel called 'Yulhee's House'

Congratulations once again to Yulhee and Minhwan!

View this post on Instagram

여러분 늦게나마 인사드려요🥰 너무나도 많은 분들께서 쌍둥이 출산을 축하해주셔서 정말 감사한 마음으로 힘차게 회복하고 있습니당!!😊 그리고, 2018년12월 부터 올해2월까지 생각보다 많은 시간을 살림남이라는 프로그램으로 여러분들께 매주 인사를 드렸었는데요 오늘이 정말 마지막이라고 생각하니 아쉽기도하면서 다시한번 감사한 마음을 가지게 되네요..☺️☺️ 많은 분들께서 주신 사랑과 응원, 그리고 조언들 모두 잊지않고 앞으로도 힘차게!! 지금처럼 행복하게 살아가겠습니다^_^🥰 무엇보다도 가족같은 분위기로 편하게 촬영할 수 있게 해주신 살림남 모든 스텝분들께 고생하셨다고 전해드리고 싶어요♥️😭🥺 저에게 또 이런 소중한 인연이 생길 수 있을까 싶을정도로 기억에 많이 남을 것 같아요..🥺 살림남 식구분들 너무 감사해요🥰 최고!!👍🏻

A post shared by 김율희 (@yul._.hee) on

khun2pm384 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

Two beautiful angels!: 아윤 (Ah-Yoon) = 윤아 (YoonA) 😍, 아린 (Ah-Rin) = 린아 (LinA) 😍, so nice family!!!~

im-coming-for-u48 pts 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

Im so excited for her to open a YouTube channel! There kids are so cute!!!!

