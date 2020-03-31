Yulhee reveals her adorable baby twin girls on Instagram and on a live stream

Idol turned mother Yulhee treated fans with some footage of her adorable newly born twin daughters.

She held an Instagram live broadcast on March 31 where she introduced her twins to the public and answered questions regarding their growth.



Yulhee stated: "The babies have double eyelids but since they have a lot of baby fat they're hidden right now. Given that they're twins, they both came out so strong and healthy. It's nice to hear the sounds of newborns in the house. I sleep around four hours these days. Five if longer."

Given that she has to take care of three children, including two infants, while her husband Minhwan is serving in the military definitely seems like a difficult task but Yulhee is making the most of it, saying she will be opening a Youtube channel called 'Yulhee's House'.

Congratulations once again to Yulhee and Minhwan!