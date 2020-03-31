Song Hye Kyo shows off her style and class in a video interview for Bottega Veneta

Actress Song Hye Kyo charmed fans with her newest Instagram update on March 30th.

The uploaded video showed the actress participating in an interview, showing off her sophistication as she answered all questions while featuring items from Bottega Veneta. Apparently, Song Hye Kyo is fond of the nighttime because she can freely spend that time however she wants. She also expressed her happiness when she gets to eat good food with the people she loves because that's when she's the most natural.



When asked about something constant since her earlier days, Song Hye Kyo replied: "The people I met during those days are still by my side."

Check out the classy interview below!