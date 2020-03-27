Yoo Seung Ho thanks BTS's Jin for a coffee cart to the set of his tvN drama 'Memorist'

Fans were surprised to find out that actor Yoo Seung Ho and BTS's Jin not only know each other, they seem to be good friends!

On March 17, actor Yoo Seung Ho took to his Instagram to share bright, sunny photos posing in front of a coffee cart, sent to the set of his ongoing drama series 'Memorist' by BTS's Jin. Yoo Seung Ho wrote, "Dear world star Jin-nim. I will enjoy the coffee. Sincerely, great actor Yoo Seung Ho."

In the photo, Jin comically uses his own photo in the coffee cart's accompanying banner rather than using Yoo Seung Ho's photo, writing, "I offer this to the great actor Yoo Seung Ho-nim, from world star BTS's Jin."



Meanwhile, Yoo Seung Ho is currently starring in tvN's Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Memorist'.