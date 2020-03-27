Actress Han Hye Jin to make her onscreen comeback in upcoming drama 'Outing'

Actress Han Hye Jin is making her onscreen comeback after 2 years in the upcoming drama 'Outing'.



On March 27, reports revealed the actress was cast in the new tvN series about a sudden tragedy that a family, mother, and daughter face. Director Jang Jung Do, who was behind 'What's Wrong with Secretary Kim', will be taking the helm of the series, while Han Hye Jin is taking on the lead role.





This is Han Hye Jin's first drama since 'Hold Me Tight' in 2018. 'Outing' is expected to start filming this year.



Stay tuned for updates on Han Hye Jin and 'Outing'!