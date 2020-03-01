'Welcome to Waikiki' actor Lee Yi Kyung to star in former Mad Town member Lee Woo's upcoming MV

6

Actor Lee Yi Kyung is starring in former Mad Town member Lee Woo's upcoming solo music video!


The idol, who was previously the group's main vocalist, will be releasing his new single "You..." (lit. trans) on March 10 KST.


According to media reports, the song deals with a man's emotions as he acknowledges that while he loves someone, he has to let them go, knowing that he will still love them forever. Lee Yi Kyung will be acting these emotions out as the music video's lead actor in a drama-like storyline.

Meanwhile, since leaving Mad Town, Lee Woo has released a number of ballad hits, including "010," "My Regards," and "Breakup."

Stay tuned for the music video when it drops later this month!

