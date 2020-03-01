Actor Ahn Hyo Seop's high school graduation photo draws netizens' attention with his strong and unchanging visuals

Actor Ahn Hyo Seop's strong visuals have become a hot topic on Korean fan forums these days.



The 24 year-old actor's high school graduation photo has been making its rounds on social media. In the image, he is wearing a typical student uniform with a boyish sweeping bangs hairstyle covering his forehead. Fans were also quick to point out his small face, porcelain skin, and princely, defined features.





During this time, the actor was currently a trainee at JYP Entertainment, where he was training to debut with the current GOT7 members.



Netizens have left a number of reactions to the image, including: "He was so cute," "Wow, he was handsome even then," and "Is there no difference between how he looked then and now?".



Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop most recently stole viewers' hearts as character Seo Woo Jin on the SBS drama 'Dr. Romantic 2.'