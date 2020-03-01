April's Naeun and Jinsol welcome springtime with warm ballad in fully animated 'Matter of Time' MV

April members Naeun and Jinsol are the first artists to participate in composer Kim Hyung Suk's new music project 'Four Seasons.'



The two participated in the 'Spring' portion of the project, performing "Matter of Time," a lyrical ballad built around the gradually warm feeling of early springtime. The song pairs the two idols' sweet vocal tone with piano and string accompaniment.



The music video, which was released alongside the digital single on March 1 KST, is fully animated and emotionally contrasts the romance of cherry blossom petals falling in a city scene with the private sadness a man and woman are feeling after a difficult break-up.

Check out the music video above, and stay tuned for the next installment of Kim Hyung Suk's 'Four Seasons' project!