TVXQ's Changmin shares adorable Instagram photos of his new puppy with fans

TVXQ's Changmin just introduced fans to the newest member of his family!





On March 23 KST, he took to his personal Instagram account, writing: "My second daughter has arrived." Two hashtags attached to the announcement revealed that the dog's breed is Bichon Frise and that her name is Buzzi, influenced by the Korean word for Acerola cherries.





In the accompanying photos, the small white puppy is looking wide-eyed and curious as it plays, with one photo featuring an adorable stuffed toy that looks like a bottle of mayonnaise. Fans left a number of excited comments, including, "Buzzi is really cute!," "Hello, Buzzi!," and "She's as cute as you, Changmin!".



Meanwhile, Changmin will be making his solo debut on April 6 with the album 'Chocolate.'

Check out Changmin's Instagram post below!