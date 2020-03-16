19

5

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Media reports BTS's V visited set of 'Itaewon Class' to support friend Park Seo Joon

AKP STAFF

The friendship between BTS's V and actor Park Seo Joon is going strong this week!


According to media reports, V visited the Seoul set of Park Seo Joon's JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class,' where they are currently shooting the 15th and 16th episode.

Earlier this week, BTS concluded promotions for their fourth full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7,' which gave V some time to be able to visit the set and cheer Park Seo Joon on in person.

Previously, V also contributed the self-produced song "Sweet Night" for the 'Itaewon Class' OST.

Meanwhile, 'Itaewon Class's final episode will be airing on March 21 and will feature a cameo from actor Park Bo Gum.

  1. V
  2. Park Seo Joon
  3. ITAEWON CLASS
2 2,895 Share 79% Upvoted

2

btsval1234567890488 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Ughh I love best friends. Since Tae went couldn't he do a lil cameo too I mean he was right there 👀🥺

Share

1

1279965 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

He Loves to Support the people whom he loves dearly..like he visited His BTS members when they shoot their MV😘

I hope he will be loved more and more by everyone💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Kim Chung Ha, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, Super Junior, TWICE
BTS Wins Four Awards At The Fact Music Awards
9 hours ago   9   2,040

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND