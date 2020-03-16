Media reports BTS's V visited set of 'Itaewon Class' to support friend Park Seo Joon

The friendship between BTS's V and actor Park Seo Joon is going strong this week!





According to media reports, V visited the Seoul set of Park Seo Joon's JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class,' where they are currently shooting the 15th and 16th episode.



Earlier this week, BTS concluded promotions for their fourth full-length album 'Map of the Soul: 7,' which gave V some time to be able to visit the set and cheer Park Seo Joon on in person.





Previously, V also contributed the self-produced song "Sweet Night" for the 'Itaewon Class' OST.



Meanwhile, 'Itaewon Class's final episode will be airing on March 21 and will feature a cameo from actor Park Bo Gum.