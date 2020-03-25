18

TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!

TWICE has made an official TikTok account, implying loads of content that they'll be able to provide to fans in the near future!

A verified account for the group has recently appeared on the popular social media site. Although the account is currently private, the creation of the account is exciting news in itself as it gives the group another avenue of communication with their fans! 


JYP Entertainment recently agreed to a strategic partnership with American label Republic Records to promote the girl group's western promotions. It seems like this may be a part of TWICE's larger presence in western media!

Winston3,331 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

"It seems like this may be a part of TWICE's larger presence in western media!"

Which is strange, since Tik Tok is by China, and that Trump decided to ban USA from using it... in the "Western media" hmm.. wont it be like using youtube or facebook if thats the case for western media?

onceforever1020123 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Twice tiktok world domination!

