TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!

TWICE has made an official TikTok account, implying loads of content that they'll be able to provide to fans in the near future!

A verified account for the group has recently appeared on the popular social media site. Although the account is currently private, the creation of the account is exciting news in itself as it gives the group another avenue of communication with their fans!





JYP Entertainment recently agreed to a strategic partnership with American label Republic Records to promote the girl group's western promotions. It seems like this may be a part of TWICE's larger presence in western media!

You can follow the account here.