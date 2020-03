EXO's Xiumin has taken over the top 4 trending hashtags worldwide on Twitter as fans celebrate his birthday today!

The hashtags #시우민생일축하해 (Happy Birthday Xiumin), #Beloved_Spring_Xiumin, #ButterflyXIUDay, and #HAPPYXIUMINDAY are being used to congratulate the artist, who is currently enlisted in the military.

Fans have been saying:

Happy 31st birthday to our soldier fairy, Minseok hyung 🦋



Take care of yourself there and eat a lot of good foods. Don’t hurt yourself and return back safely to us. We will be waiting 💙❄️#Beloved_Spring_Xiumin#ButterflyXIUDay #시우민생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/UoAQiqnXeC — ´ㅅ` self-portrait (@kyoongbaee) March 25, 2020

Happy Birthday Minseok~a



You are the best man in my life.

I can not imagine life without you.



Madly love you.



#시우민생일축하해 pic.twitter.com/19LAGJuOYm — uwu-кося, 007❄ (@yourxiuweet) March 25, 2020

Im just cant handle my heart to miss Kim Minseok.He's great hyung for other members.He's always give all the best. He loves EXO and EXOL soo muchh. Happy Birthday#HAPPYXIUMINDAY#시우민생일축하해#Beloved_Spring_Xiumin#ButterflyXIUDay#EXO @weareoneEXOpic.twitter.com/zkGnKNdtgp — Mie Ayam Bakso🐰🥕// FOR EXO AND X1 (@ONEITEXOL) March 25, 2020

Happy birthday, Xiumin!