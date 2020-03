TOO is inching closer and closer to their debut.

The 10-member group will be debuting on April 1st through 'Reason For Being'. The MV for the title song "Magnolia" will drop on March 31st at midnight.

On April 1st, TOO will have a special live at 7PM KST, and then have their 'TOO DAY' on April 2nd at 8PM KST through Mnet and 'V Live'.

Stay tuned for TOO's debut!