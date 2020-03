Golden Child's Jangjun will be getting his own variety show.

The Dingo variety show called 'Jang Star' will feature Jangjun trying to learn various things to become a star. He'll have various missions Dingo gives him to do, and fans will have to watch 'Jang Star' to see if he can fulfill all of them.

'Jang Star' will start airing in early April through the Dingo YouTube channel.