These are the Top 50 longest charting idol songs in MelOn history

Netizens have compiled a list of 50 songs by idol groups that have long lasted on MelOn.

On an online community forum, netizens recently made a list for boy groups and girl groups with the top 50 songs that have lasted for the longest time on the MelOn charts. As one of the most emphasized charts in K-pop, MelOn has long been a paradigm for popular idols whose goal would be to obtain a digital all-kill.

Based on these lists, the boy groups with the most long-lasted songs are BTS, EXO, Big Bang, WINNER, Wanna One, BTOB, and iKON, while the girl groups with the most songs on the list are TWICE, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, GFriend, AOA, A Pink, and IOI.

Boy groups:

BTS – Spring Day (1132 days) BTOB – Missing You (606 days) Wanna One – Energetic (587 days) BTS – DNA (573 days) WINNER – REALLY REALLY (485 days) BTS – IDOL (474 days) EXO – Universe (405 days) BTOB – Only one for me (366 days) BTS – FAKE LOVE (356 days) BTS – Boy With Luv (343 days) ~ing Wanna One – Beautiful (336 days) iKON – LOVE SCENARIO (333 days) BTS – The Truth Untold (307days) BTS – Blood Sweat & Tears (302 days) BIGBANG – BANG BANG BANG (301 days) EXO – Monster (298 days) EXO – Love Shot (289 days) EXO – Ko Ko Bop (261 days) WINNER – empty (238 days) Block B – HER (236 days) iKON – MY TYPE (235 days) BTS – I`m Fine (232 days) BIGBANG – FXXK IT (231 days) WINNER – Don’t Flirt (226 days) BTS – Euphoria (221 days) EXO – Tempo (219 days) BTOB – Beautiful Pain (217 days) BIGBANG – Flower Road (207일) BTS – GOGO (203 days) BIGBANG – BAE BAE (202 days) BTS – MIC Drop (198 days) Wanna One – I.P.U. (190 days) Wanna One – BOOMERANG (189 days) WINNER – MILLONS (183 days) BIGBANG – LOSER (179 days) EXO – Lotto (179 days) EXO – CALL ME BABY (177 days) BTS – Anpanman (177 days) BTS – FIRE (175 days) BEAST – 12:30 (175 days) BTS – Best Of Me (168 days) iKON – RHYTHM TA (166 days) Highlight – Plz don’t be sad (163 days) BTS – Airplane pt.2 (163 days) BTS – Mikrokosmos (163 days) WINNER – Everyday (159 days) BIGBANG – IF YOU (153 days) BTS – Make It Right (151 days) BIGBANG – LAST DANCE (149 days) EXO – Growl (148 days)

Girl groups:

TWICE – CHEER UP (479 days) BLACKPINK – AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST (453 days) Red Velvet – Red Flavor (445 days) GFRIEND – Me gustas tu (437 days) BLACKPINK – PLAYING WITH FIRE (357 days) TWICE – Like OOH-AHH (350 days) BLACKPINK – DDU-DU DDU-DU (327 days) TWICE – TT (309 days) AOA – Heart Attack (304 days) MAMAMOO – Décalcomanie (303 days) MOMOLAND – BBoom BBoom (289 days) Red Velvet – Russian Roulette (274 days) TWICE – Dance The Night Away (268 days) ITZY – DALLA DALLA (267 days) Lovelyz – Ah-Choo (264 days) GFRIEND – Rough (263 days) TWICE – YES or YES (258 days) TWICE – Heart Shaker (256 days) MAMAMOO – Starry Night (240 days) TWICE – LIKEY (238 days) BLACKPINK – WHISTLE (237 days) TWICE – FANCY (223 days) IOI – Very Very Very (221 days) MAMAMOO – You’re the best (217 days) TWICE – KNOCK KNOCK (215 days) AOA – Like a Cat (212 days) Red Velvet – Dumb Dumb (211 days) GFRIEND – NAVILLERA (210 days) TWICE – What is Love? (203 days) Apink – LUV (199 days) Red Velvet – Rookie (193 days) GFRIEND – Time for the moon night (186 days) Red Velvet – Bad Boy (182 days) Red Velvet – Peek-A-Boo (175 days) BLACKPINK – Forever Young (174 days) BLACKPINK – Kill This Love (174 days) MAMAMOO – Um Oh Ah Yeh (167 days) MAMAMOO – Egotistic (161 days) (G)I-DLE – LATATA (156 days) TWICE – SIGNAL (154 days) IZ*ONE – La Vie en Rose (154 days) TWICE – Feel Special (152 days) Apink – I’m so sick (147 days) Girl’s Day – Something (146 days) Red Velvet – Ice Cream Cake (139 days) AOA – Short Hair (138 days) BLACKPINK – BOOMBAYAH (134 days) AOA – Miniskirt (133 days) GFRIEND – Glass Bead (132 days) MAMAMOO – Yes I am (130 days) IOI – DOWNPOUR (130 days)

