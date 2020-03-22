Hong Jin Young's sister tops search engines after 'My Little Old Boy' releases preview of her in a wedding dress

Hong Jin Young's sister has topped the real-time search engines.



On March 22 KST, SBS's 'My Little Old Boy' released the preview of next week's episode featuring Hong Sun Young wearing a wedding dress. Hong Sun Young, who has appeared on the program multiple times, is the real older sister of trot singer Hong Jin Young.

After following the lives of the sisters, netizens were surprised to suddenly find Hong Sun Young wearing a wedding dress with her younger sister congratulating her in the preview. On Naver and several other portal sites, "Hong Sun Young marriage" topped the real-time search engines, with netizens leaving comments asking each other about the situation.

In the recent episodes of 'My Little Old Boy', Hong Sun Young also gained attention by succeeding in her own diet goals. Check out the full preview below. What do you think will happen next week?