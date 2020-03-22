Netizens express disappointment over the finale of 'Itaewon Class'

Netizens have expressed their disappointment over the finale of 'Itaewon Class'.

On March 22 KST, the popular JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class' came to a close with its highly anticipated final episode. Although the viewer ratings were not as disappointing, many of the audiences online expressed their discontent at the way the series ended overall.

In the comments section dedicated to the finale, some of the top-voted opinions include:

"I can't believe this is the same drama that used to be so fun in the beginning. Needless to say, this finale reached the peak of its boredom.........."

"Sigh. A work of poor imitation that makes the actors' abilities go to waste. Where did the strong and detailed unfolding of the narrative that used to be there in the first half. Went overboard and eventually lost its path in the end."

Other comments include:

"The ending completely dragged on, so it was really annoying. The story used to be fast in the beginning but later...."

"The only things that this drama was able to save were Yoo Jae Myung and Ahn Bo Hyun."

"This is the first drama that made me sleep during the finale T___T"

Meanwhile, there were also a few positive comments cheering for the drama:

"It was fun T___T now, what do I watch... A webtoon writer wrote a drama so there are a few lacking elements. But everybody was so good at acting! I learned a lot from the drama, how we should live more optimistically instead of dreading reality."



"It's a happy ending alright but just a bit gloomy."

"I was still satisfied"

Did you also tune into the last episode of 'Itaewon Class'? What are your thoughts?