'The Fact Music Awards' to be held entirely online

'The Fact Music Awards' (TMA) will be held entirely online.

Originally, the award show was supposed to be held on February 29th at the Gocheok Sky Dome. BTS, Super Junior, TWICE, Red Velvet, Kim Chung Ha, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, MONSTA X, NU'EST, Stray Kids, N.Flying, The Boyz, IZ, TXT, and more were confirmed to attend, but the show was canceled due to the coronavirus.

TMA had considered postponing the award show until the second half of 2020, but instead decided to announce all winners online at 10 AM KST on the 16th. Videos of the artists receiving their awards will also be uploaded.