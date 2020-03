Jackson told fans to get ready for something soon!

He posted the following message on his Twitter:

Its been a while

Miss you all

PLZ STAY HEALTHY



I have been preparing something for SOOO Long

~Soon ~#TEAMWANG pic.twitter.com/mGuEta20gg — Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 (@JacksonWang852) March 8, 2020

It seems like he's been working on something for a long time, and he's finally ready to reveal it for his fans. Are you excited?



Stay tuned for whatever it is that Jackson has in store!