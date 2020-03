EXID's Solji has signed with C-JeS Entertainment.

It looks like talks went well, because C-JeS revealed on the 23rd that they had signed an exclusive contract with the artist. They said, "We're planning to support her to the fullest so Solji can thrive not only as a talented vocalist, but in everything else as well."

Solji debuted in 2006 as 2NB, and then became an EXID member in 2012. Good luck to Solji as well as the rest of EXID!