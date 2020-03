NCT 127 has topped music charts once again.

The boys released their 2nd album 'Neo Zone' on March 6th. They topped Synnara, Kyobo, Hottracks, and Yes24's weekly album sales chart with their album for this week, which is their second week at #1. They first ranked #1 during the week of the release. Not only so, but they ranked #1 on iTunes Top Albums in 33 different countries.

Congratulations to NCT 127!