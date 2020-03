Kang Daniel has dropped his highlight medley for his first ever mini-album 'CYAN'.

'CYAN' includes "Adulthood", title song "2U", "Jealous", "Interview", and "Touchin'". Kang Daniel participated in writing the lyrics for "Adulthood".

'CYAN' is Kang Daniel's first ever mini-album as well as his return from his hiatus. The mini-album will be released at 6PM KST on the 24th. Check out the highlight medley above!