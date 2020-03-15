Shincheonji cult leader write letters asking members under Coronavirus suspicions not to lose faith

The leader of the Shincheonji cult has written a new letter to the members.

On March 13 KST, cult leader Lee Man Hee wrote a letter reassuring his followers that they should not turn into "faithless ones"* at this time.

The letter also stated, "We are currently experiencing the sufferings of a martyr...being tested during a period of hardship."

Taking the words directly from the Book of Revelation, Lee wrote of betrayers and victors, encouraging the members that "if possible, every member should get tested for the Coronavirus," since "only those without the virus must be able to enter the church" once it finds order again.





According to the individuals related to the cult, Lee Man Hee has frequently addressed the members by way of writing letters, hoping to tighten the control of any indecisive followers under Coronavirus suspicions.

"It's not an uncommon letter," said one of the individuals.

A few days ago on March 10, a female member of the Sincheonji cult took her own life by jumping off from the 11th floor of her apartment. With the issue of the Coronavirus still ongoing, a close monitoring of the cult members' whereabouts has taken into effect.

(*Translation from literal word from the Book of Revelation, which roughly means: 'the one who abandons faith and the teachings of Christianity')

