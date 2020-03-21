Ong Seong Wu talks about his first love

Ong Seong Wu talked about his first love in the interview with Vogue Korea.



While he showed off his charisma in leather in a pictorial for the April issue of Vogue (shown below), he shows his soft and gentle sides in this interview. When asked "Who was your first love?", he replied, "It was when I was in elementary school. Most might say you're too young to know true love, but I truly and purely loved her for a few years."

On the question "What would you do when you and your friend fall for the same person?", he answered, "It's not really something me or my friend can make the decision. It's up to the person we fell for. It's entirely possible that neither of us could win that person's heart."

Check out the rest of the interview in the video below.